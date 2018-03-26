Crime

Belleville woman called police to help unlock stolen car, charges say

March 26, 2018 02:44 PM

Shiloh

A Belleville woman faces car theft charges after calling police to help her get into the reportedly stolen car.

Shiloh police were called to a King’s Mart on Hartman Lane shortly before midnight Friday to assist someone reportedly locked out of her car, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, however, police determined that the vehicle was stolen and took the person in possession of the car into custody.

Liberty D. Bell of Belleville has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class D felony. She remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

