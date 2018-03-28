Men placed skimmer device on Okawville gas station pump, police say

Two men arrested on Monday each face three charges related to placing a credit card skimming device on a gas station’s pump, according to Okawville police.
Ernesto Martinez, 20, and Yosvanis Napoles-Leon, 44, both of Louisville, Kentucky, each face charges of unlawful use of a scanning device, identity theft, and using a forged credit or debit card. The two men were in Washington County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Martinez is being held on $30,000 bond and Napoles-Leon on a $45,000 bond. Washington County State’s Attorney Daniel Bronke filed charges Wednesday.
Okawville Police Chief Steve Millikin said that one of the gas station's pump had failed last week and the maintenance worker discovered a skimming device on the pump.
Police were called and removed the device early on March 21. A review of the station’s surveillance video showed two men installing the skimmer on March 19, Millikin said.
“The skimmer was taken down and placed into evidence," Millikin said. "They were never able to get to the skimmer."
Employees recognized the vehicle, a white GMC Yukon, and called police at about 4:20 p.m. Monday when the suspects came to the station, Millikin said.
“I appreciate the assistant manager who spotted them from being in here last week and calling us — she has a good eye."
An interpreter was in court for each man’s first appearance when bond was set. Millikin said the men are of “Cuban descent” and did not speak English well.
“Both are out of Louisville, Kentucky. Have no idea what they’re doing up here,” he said.
