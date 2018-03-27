Madison County mother charged with failing to protect son from abuse at home

A Hartford Village mother was charged Friday with failing to protect her 11-year-old son from abuse at home.
Sonya Preston, 41, was accused of giving false information to a Hartford Village police officer, saying she did not remember her husband, Clyde Preston, strangling her 11-year-old son. In addition, charging documents allege she failed to remove her son — Clyde Preston's stepson — from an environment where there was a risk of physical abuse.
Clyde Preston was charged in mid-February with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery of a child under 13 and unlawful restraint. The 11-year-old boy and his father and sister have had an order of protection against Clyde Preston since Feb. 12. The order of protection was granted by Madison County on Feb. 12, after the boy's father filed an emergency order.
The order of protection alleges that the 11-year-old called his father on Feb. 10, saying Clyde Preston had choked him and pinned him up against the wall. The boy's father, who is not being named to protect the identity of the child, picked his son up and contacted police.
The 11-year-old is staying with his father until they know the outcome of the criminal charges and a Department of Child and Family Services investigation. The boy said he has experienced verbal and mental abuse over the past few months, according to the order of protection.
Clyde Preston also allegedly contacted the 11-year-old's father, saying he was going to "find where I live and take care of me." He also has texted the father to try to get his address.
Court records show Clyde and Sonya Preston were divorced in 2004, but court records refer to him as her husband.
Clyde Preston works at the Village of Hartford Street Department.
