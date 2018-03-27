Man charged with multiple Belleville home break-ins has 6 prior burglary convictions

A Centreville man with a long history of burglary convictions has been charged with six felonies in connection with car and home burglaries in Belleville.
Calvin L. Johnson, 53, was charged Tuesday with four counts of residential burglary, one count of possession of a stolen car and one count of burglary from a car. All six of the alleged burglaries took place in northwest Belleville, just north of Belleville Crossing, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 28, 2017.
Johnson was also charged in January with two counts of burglary in connection with car thefts in a Southwestern Illinois College parking garage in January 2018. He also allegedly resisted arrest and lied about his name when officers asked.
He was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond March 20 from the January charges, and had not been taken back into custody on the new charges as of Tuesday evening.
Johnson's burglary history spans back to 1990, and includes multiple stints in prison.
In 2014, he was sentenced to five years in prison for theft, burglary and retail theft. He was out of prison by November 2016, because records show he received a speeding ticket at that time.
He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2007 for attempted burglary, but had been released by August 2009, because records show he was then again charged with burglary. For the 2009 charge, he was sentenced to six years in prison.
Prior to that, he was sentenced to one year in prison for theft in 2006 and six years in prison for three burglary convictions in 2000. He received probation for a theft and burglary charge in 1996 and 1990, respectively.
