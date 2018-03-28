Edwardsville man accused of soliciting sex from officer posing as 14-year-old girl

An Edwardsville man has been charged in St. Louis with soliciting sex and nude photos from a minor.
Kyle Werner, 39, allegedly contacted an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl online in September 2017, Fox2 reported. Werner allegedly asked for nude photos and solicited sex from the girl.
The detective arranged a meeting with Werner to have sex, and when Werner showed up at the meeting place, he was taken into custody, Fox2 reported.
He was charged in early March with enticement or attempted enticement of a child, and attempted possession of child pornography. A warrant was issued for his arrest March 21, and his bail was set March 22.
Werner has no prior criminal history in St. Clair or Madison counties.
