Family of three hides during home invasion in Madison County, police say

A family of three hid in their bathroom during a home invasion Wednesday night in Madison County, according to police.
A man and a woman in their mid-20s and a 4-year-old girl were inside the house about midnight when people broke into the home on Fairmont Avenue near Black Lane, Fox 2 News reported.
At least one suspect was inside the home near Collinsville for up to 5 minutes, but information was not available on whether anything was taken, KMOV reported.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.
