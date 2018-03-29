Mascoutah police arrest sexually violent predator after search

A man considered to be a "sexually violent predator" turned himself into police Wednesday after a search in the metro-east.
Mascoutah Police said they were searching for Steven Johnston, 59, after he failed to register as a sex offender. Johnston has been known to frequent Mascoutah and surrounding areas.
Johnston was convicted of sexually abusing a child in Madison County when he was 49, according to Illinois Sex Offender information.
He was also convicted of theft, battery and violating an order of protection in St. Clair County, according to court records.
Johnston is technically homeless, police said. His bail was set at $50,000.
