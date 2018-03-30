Man asked for 'sexy' photo from 12-year-old Wood River girl over Facebook, police say

A Galesburg man asked a 12-year-old girl for "sexy" photos and discussed having sex with her, according to a search warrant affidavit connected to the solicitation case.
Police say Derrick Sams, 53, Facebook messaged the girl on Feb. 9. The conversation started off innocent: He introduced himself, explaining that he knew some of the same people she did. The girl's father later told police Sams was an extended family member of his fiance.
Sams allegedly asked the girl how old she was. She told him she was 12, and told her dad about the conversation, which he then began to monitor.
Once Sams asked the girl where she lived, the girl's dad told her not to answer and took over the conversation, according to the affidavit.
Never miss a local story.
The girl's dad and Sams allegedly discussed her boyfriends and relationships — Sams asked the girl (who was still her dad posing as the child) about her sexual activity and described explicit sex acts.
"It doesn't weird u (sic) out that I'm 12?" the girl's dad asked as he pretended to be his daughter, according to the affidavit.
The two talked about various sex acts and discussed deleting the conversation and keeping it a secret.
Sams allegedly brought up a motel room, and sent the girl his phone number. He told the girl he was going to text a photo of himself to her, according to the affidavit.
He requested a photo of the girl., "maybe even a little sexy one."
The girl's father contacted Wood River police just before midnight Feb. 9 about the messages, and police began their investigation.
A few days later, Feb. 13, Sams' parole agent was contacted and he issued a warrant for Sam's arrest for parole violation. He was on parole after prison time for residential burglary in Woodford County. He was sentenced to 14.5 years in prison, but was released after seven. He also was sentenced in 2001 to 10 years in prison for burglary in Livingston County, according to records.
Sams was then released for parole in December 2017. Less than three months later, he was back in prison. As of Thursday evening, he was in the Pinckneyville Correctional Facility.
When Sams was arrested in Galesburg, the detective who made the arrest said Sams made several statements regarding "sexting a girl he thought was of age, but it turned out she was 12 or 13 years old," according to the affidavit.
Police took Sams' phone for evidence and applied for the search warrant to gain access to his phone records.
Comments