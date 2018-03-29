Mom gets prison for causing infant son's brain damage by throwing him on wood floor

A Vandalia mother will spend almost 30 years in prison for throwing her infant son onto a wooden floor and causing brain damage.
Aubree Hammer, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Fayette County to 27 years in prison for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or permanent disability.
Vandalia Police responded to a call from a medical facility Feb. 18, 2016, and the Illinois Child Death Task Force was activated to help with the investigation, even though the baby was still alive, according to the Effingham Daily News. The baby had serious injuries.
Hammer was charged Feb. 25, and was not allowed to have contact with her 3-month-old son, according to online court records. She pleaded guilty in October 2017, after she was found fit to stand trial by the court.
