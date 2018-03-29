Aubree Hammer
Aubree Hammer
Aubree Hammer

Crime

Mom gets prison for causing infant son's brain damage by throwing him on wood floor

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

March 29, 2018 04:47 PM

A Vandalia mother will spend almost 30 years in prison for throwing her infant son onto a wooden floor and causing brain damage.

Aubree Hammer, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Fayette County to 27 years in prison for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or permanent disability.

Vandalia Police responded to a call from a medical facility Feb. 18, 2016, and the Illinois Child Death Task Force was activated to help with the investigation, even though the baby was still alive, according to the Effingham Daily News. The baby had serious injuries.

Hammer was charged Feb. 25, and was not allowed to have contact with her 3-month-old son, according to online court records. She pleaded guilty in October 2017, after she was found fit to stand trial by the court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

View More Video