Four adults robbed child at gunpoint in Madison County, police say

Four men are accused of robbing a child at gunpoint in January, according to court charges.
The four men are accused of robbing a minor child of an undisclosed amount of money while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun, according to charges filed Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court. The robbery took place on Jan. 23, according to the charges. It was not immediately clear where the robbery is alleged to have happened.
Charged were: Dakota Cox, 18; Alex Spanheimer, 18; Dakota Bryson, 18; and Michael D. Lasica, 24. Each faces one count of armed robbery, a class X felony, and was being held on $150,000 bail as of Thursday.
Further details were not immediately available.
