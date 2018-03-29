Scam callers are threatening arrest over jury duty, police say

A phone call about missed jury duty may very well be a scam, police warned Thursday.
Shiloh Police said several residents have received phone calls purporting to be from St. Clair County Court Services, accusing them of missing jury duty and that a warrant is being issued for their arrest. The person is told to send money to pay a fine or be subject to arrest.
When the call is made, there is an automatic system claiming to be the St. Clair County Court Services Department. Every extension is the same message, according to the Shiloh Police Department.
It is a scam, police say; the actual St. Clair County Jury Commission reports to Shiloh Police that they have received a large number of calls about it, but it is false.
Anyone who receives such a call can call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357 or report it online.
