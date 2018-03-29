Man charged with series of robberies in St. Clair County

An East St. Louis man was charged with a series of robberies in St. Clair County.
Preston Young, 23, allegedly was involved in three robberies, one in Belleville, one in Fairview Heights and one in Washington Park since January 2018, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 12, Young allegedly broke into an elderly man's home on Gerold Lane in Belleville. Two weeks later, on Jan. 24, he allegedly robbed a woman on the MetroLink train near the Fairview Heights station.
Then on March 10, Young allegedly attempted to rob someone in Washington Park, according to the release. He was shot during the attempted robbery, police say, which was how police found him.
"This is an individual who was becoming more violent, and we are happy to have him off the streets," said St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson. "There was a lot of time invested to make this arrest and I’m very proud of the deputies involved to get this person charged."
Young was charged Thursday with home invasion, robbery, attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm. Young was in not in jail custody Thursday night, according to online jail records.
He was sentenced in 2013 to three years in prison for having a firearm as a felon and six days in jail for assault. Also in 2013, he was sentenced to two years of probation for residential burglary, which was terminated less than a year later and was deemed unsatisfactory, according to court records.
He was also sentenced for petty theft in 2008 and was sentenced to 10 hours of community service and court supervision. He would have been 13 at the time.
