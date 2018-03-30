St. Louis man who police say raped, shot a woman 8 times frequented Brooklyn nightclubs

A St. Louis man who frequented Brooklyn nightclubs is being investigated on charges of rape and assault.
St. Louis County has charged Shawn Hughes, 36, of St. Louis, with multiple felonies alleging that he raped a woman, then shot her eight times and fled the scene.
“Defendant admitted to continuing sexual intercourse after victim told him she was hurt and to stop; defendant admitted that the victim was pushing on his chest to get him to stop,” police said in a statement.
The 31-year-old woman is in stable condition in a local hospital. However, police said they believe that other women may have been victimized by Hughes, and asked that anyone with information should call the lead investigators at 314-615-8694.
Never miss a local story.
Hughes was released from prison in October. He lived on Silkwood Drive in Overland and worked in Valley Park, but police said he frequented nightclubs in Brooklyn.
He has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.
Hughes remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Comments