Man charged after fleeing, being shot by police

A 23-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with assault, fleeing and armed criminal action after he was shot by a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer early Saturday morning, according to a news release.
Leontaye Combs fled from police at a high rate of speed when officers tried to pull him over for traffic violations, said the St. Louis County Police, which is conducting the investigation. Combs eluded officers for several miles and eventually pulled into a residence in Uplands Park.
He ran from his car to behind the house. After officers gave chase, Combs reappeared with a weapon drawn and brandished it towards the city police officer, the news release said.
"Fearing for his life and the life of his partner, the officer fired his department issued handgun at the suspect," Benjamin Granda, St. Louis County Police media relations officer said in an email. "The suspect was struck, dropped the weapon, and was taken into custody."
Combs was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. He was treated, and released back into police custody, the news release said.
Combs has been charged with assault in the first degree or attempt, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing.
His bail was set at $150,000.
