6-year-old shot in the head in critical condition, reports say

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

March 31, 2018 03:34 PM

A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition in St. Louis after he was shot in the head about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday on the 3100 block of California Avenue, according to media reports.

KMOV reported the child was transported to a local hospital and in "extremely critical condition."

KSDK reported the boy was a twin.

Officials initially told reporters that the child died but family members at the hospital confirmed the boy is still alive at this time, according to KMOV. This was later confirmed by police, KMOV reported.

The shooting may be accidental, family members told media members. They said the kids were playing with a gun.

St. Louis City Police is investigating the case.

