Two injured in Southern Illinois crash in stolen car, police say

A traffic crash Sunday night led to multiple charges being filed against the driver in Marion County.
Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a red 2007 Kia traveled off the roadway on the left side of I-57 southbound, just south of Farina, entered the center median, then overcorrected and re-entered the southbound lanes of traffic, according to an Illinois State Police news release. The driver slid off the road and struck a guardrail.
The driver, Ryan Whigham, 36 of Hazel Crest, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing justice, obstructing identification, driving with a suspended/revoked license, improper lane usage and unsafe equipment. The passenger, 33-year-old Ericka Kemple, of Chicago, was charged with obstruction of justice and obstructing identification.
Both Whigham and Kemple were transported to Salem hospital, then later were moved to Saint Louis University hospital for treatment. Police did not say how severe their injuries were.
