Belleville man sentenced in Shiloh man's shooting death

A second man involved with the death of a Shiloh man was sentenced for his murder in St. Clair County on Monday.
Rasheen Brazier, 24, of Belleville, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted armed robbery in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Kenneth Easley. The murder charge was dropped in a plea deal Brazier made with prosecutors.
Easley was shot and killed in June 2015 outside an apartment building in Shiloh. His friends described him as hard-working and humble, someone his loved ones could always count on.
In 2012, Brazier was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated armed robbery. He also had a juvenile conviction from 2012 for unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.
Michael Jackson III was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his part in the robbery and murder.
The third man charged with Easley's death, Javier Anthony, is set to be sentenced April 16. He pleaded guilty to first degree murder in exchange for not having a firearms enhancement, and prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to request 22 years in prison.
