Man charged in 2 Belleville armed robberies

A man was charged in federal court with two Belleville armed robberies.
Antonio M. Taylor is facing five charges in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: two of armed robbery in connection with the two Belleville robberies, two of conspiring to commit an armed robbery and one of using a firearm in a violent crime.
Taylor allegedly conspired with two other people, not named in court documents, to rob Arena Liquor and Quick Stop in Belleville, according to court documents.
On Dec. 19, 2016, Taylor and a co-conspirator allegedly entered the Belleville Quick Stop on Lebanon Avenue with T-shirts covering their faces and took money from the register while armed with a realistic-looking BB gun, according to the criminal indictment. The other co-conspirator allegedly served as a lookout. They then fled in a Nissan Murano, according to the indictment.
Six months later, in July 2017, Taylor and a co-conspirator allegedly entered the Arena Liquor store on South Belt East, armed with a .22 caliber firearm, and took money from the register. Again, the other co-conspirator allegedly served as a lookout. They again fled in the Nissan Murano, the indictment stated.
A warrant was issued for Taylor's arrest Tuesday.
Comments