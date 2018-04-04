Clinton County man showed up at business with homemade bomb, police say

A 25-year-old Keyesport man is facing charges after police say they found him with a pipe bomb.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Department received a report of a man in a Carlyle business Saturday night with a suspicious item, WGEL Radio reported. The item was described to police as a pipe bomb made of a PCV pipe with end caps, and the man allegedly told others the item was a homemade bomb.
Kyle Matthews was arrested and charged in the case, according to Clinton County Sheriff Doug Maue. He faces charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful use of weapons.
"(Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is also interested in charging him federally, they are pursuing charges on him," Maue confirmed Wednesday morning.
The department had received several reports in past weeks of explosions near where the man lived, WGEL reported. A warrant was served Monday for Matthews' arrest, and officials took bomb-making materials, bomb components, multiple firearms and ammunition from the home, according to the report.
