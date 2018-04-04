Saleswomen charged with unlicensed soliciting in Fairview Heights

Three people face charges of soliciting without a license after Fairview Heights police received complaints about Direct Energy salespeople knocking on doors.
Direct Energy, an energy retailer out of Houston, Texas, had its solicitor’s permit revoked in 2017 by the city of Fairview Heights, according to police. It was not immediately clear why the license was revoked.
On Tuesday, an anonymous caller reported three people soliciting for Direct Energy in the city.
Three women were arrested in the 900 block of Salem Place and were charged with violation of a city ordinance: Kassi Hampton, 19; Amber Binderup, 26; and Jordan Elrad, 35. Hampton also had an outstanding warrant on a charge of felony theft from Jefferson County, Missouri.
“We have very little tolerance for unlicensed soliciting in Fairview Heights,” said Police Chief Nick Gallius. “Now that spring has arrived, solicitors will become more common. Any solicitor is required to carry their city-issued permit with them and present to a resident on demand.”
Gallius said if anyone is approached by a solicitor without a permit, they should call the police department for an investigation.
Binderup and Elrad posted bail and have been released. Hampton remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail, awaiting extradition to Missouri.
