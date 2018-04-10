Bullets came flying into her apartment in East St. Louis. Now this mom wants out.

SHARE COPY LINK Mikayla Mosley, 22, wants the East St. Louis Public Housing Authority to move her and her four children after someone shot up her apartment, wounding her visiting 17-year-old sister. Carolyn P. Smith

Mikayla Mosley, 22, wants the East St. Louis Public Housing Authority to move her and her four children after someone shot up her apartment, wounding her visiting 17-year-old sister. Carolyn P. Smith