New Athens man sentenced for spanking of 2-year-old that 'went over the top'

A New Athens man was sentenced to anger management and probation for a spanking of a toddler that, according to police, "went over the top a little bit."
Dylan Wahlman, 20, struck his then-girlfriend's 2-year-old son on the behind and leg with his open hand on Oct. 4. He was charged with felony aggravated battery in November.
In exchange for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, Wahlman's felony charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to one year of probation and will be required to complete an anger management course.
Two people in Venice were charged last week with aggravated battery. They were accused of hitting a 12-year-old boy with a kitchen spoon and belt on the legs, arm, behind, back and torso. Their charges were still pending in Madison County.
