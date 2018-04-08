Double homicide in Peoria leaves Bradley University pre-med student dead

A Bradley University student and a Peoria man were killed Sunday morning in a shooting just off Bradley's campus, according to the Peoria Journal Star.
Those two deaths and another fatal shooting Saturday night that left a 24-year-old man dead make the seven-hour span the bloodiest stretch of violence the city has seen in years, the Journal Star reported.
The Bradley student was identified as Nasjay Murray, 18, of Chicago. Murray was a pre-med student at the university. She and the Peoria man, Anthony Polnitz, 22, were both pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
A second Bradley student was wounded in the shooing as well, and was treated and released from the hospital.
Police were called to a house just off campus at 1:44 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired, and saw a large number of people fleeing the residence, the Journal Star reported. It appeared there had been a large party at the house during the shooting. Police did not release information on suspects Sunday afternoon.
The two weekend shootings doubled the city's homicide tally overnight, from three to six, the Journal Star reported. Police said it was too early to tell if the two incidents were related.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
