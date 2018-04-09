Brooklyn man charged with burglarizing church

A man who police say has been breaking into Brooklyn churches for a year was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a burglary at Love Joy Temple Church of God.
Arlandus Gower, 38, of Brooklyn, was charged Monday with burglary to a place of worship.
Brooklyn Lt. Detective Antonio White said Gower has been breaking into churches and residences for about a year.
Surveillance cameras at Love Joy Temple Church of God allegedly showed Gower burglarizing the church, White said. He used a four-way lug wrench to gain entrance to the church, White said.
Gower has been convicted of burglary twice prior in St. Clair County, in 2009 and 2012, according to online court records.
He was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Monday night, with bail set at $150,000.
