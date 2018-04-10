Decatur man held on $1 million bail had 2 pounds of meth and bag of ammo, police say

A Decatur man was being held in the Franklin County Jail on several drug charges Tuesday, in lieu of a $1 million bail.
Philip Joshu, 37, of Decatur, was being held on nine counts, including drug and aggravated fleeing charges.
Benton Police earlier told KFVS-TV that they joined a police chase that had already started in West Frankfort. Officers in West Frankfort had said the driver had a handgun. The driver stopped on railroad tracks in Benton and ran away.
On Friday morning, a West City police officer saw the suspect near a school, prompting the lockdown of a local school. Police caught the suspect and say they found a bag with ammunition, about two pounds of methamphetamine, half a pound of marijuana, 30 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and suspected LSD.
Joshu will have a bond-reduction hearing Wednesday.
Benton, where he was arrested, is about 150 miles south of Decatur.
Two of the charges, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of LSD, are class X felonies.
The other charges include: two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing other non-narcotic drugs, manufacture or delivery of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated fleeing police and resisting a police officer.
