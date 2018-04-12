Family seeks justice, answers after woman shot dead in East St. Louis

The family of an East St. Louis woman who was fatally shot Sunday while in her car wants the shooter captured and brought to justice.
The 30-year-old mother of two, Verree I. Pomllee, was shot while she was sitting in her car with another woman. Pomllee died a short time later at a St. Louis hospital. Her family is now planning her funeral.
Crystal Belt, who is the children's paternal grandmother, said Pomllee was coming home after a night out with her daughter.
"She was driving down the street and when she got to the end of neighborhood, shots were fired. My daughter ran in the house screaming" that Pomllee had been shot, Belt said.
Belt said one bullet "went through her left side and into her stomach and ricocheted off of her and grazed my youngest daughter who was with her."
Pomllee was sitting inside her gold-colored SUV Sunday morning. East St. Louis Police received a call at 5:28 a.m. from a caller who reported shots fired, East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said.
Pomllee was taken to a St. Louis hospital where she died a short time later, Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings confirmed. Thus far, police have not identified any suspects.
Belt said she can't think of anyone who would want to kill Pomllee.
Belt said Pomllee's children "want their mother back. And they want the person who took her life to be caught and brought to justice." Pomllee has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter, she said.
"They were very close to their mother. Verree had a real sweet personality. She was very outspoken. She didn't have any beef with anybody I know of. She loved her kids and they loved her. She was a wonderful mom. She always made sure her kids had what they need and she went without sometimes," Belt said.
Pomllee's children "want the person who took their mom's life to be caught and brought to justice," Belt said.
