Belleville man charged with stealing backpack from teen waiting at bus stop

A Belleville man faces accusations of stealing from a child, according to police.
A 15-year-old boy reported to Belleville Police that he was waiting for his school bus in the 6100 block of West Main Street when a man approached him and demanded his cellphone and backpack. The boy did not have a phone but complied by giving up his backpack The man then fled westbound on West Main.
Police were able to recover the boy's backpack and arrested Anthony Tayvion, 20, of Belleville. He was charged with theft from a person, a Class 3 felony, and bail was set at $20,000, according to police.
Comments