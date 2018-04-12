Joseph Romeo is in Jackson County Jail.
Crime

Murphysboro teen charged with sex assault of young girl

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

April 12, 2018 11:40 AM

An 18-year-old Murphysboro man is facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Joseph Romeo was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim under the age of 13, a Class X felony, court records show.

The charge carries a sentence of between six and 60 years in prison.

Romeo is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bond, said Capt. Michael O'Leary of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

O'Leary confirmed the girl was under the age of 13 but did not provide further details.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

