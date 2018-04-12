Murphysboro teen charged with sex assault of young girl

An 18-year-old Murphysboro man is facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
Joseph Romeo was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim under the age of 13, a Class X felony, court records show.
The charge carries a sentence of between six and 60 years in prison.
Romeo is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bond, said Capt. Michael O'Leary of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
O'Leary confirmed the girl was under the age of 13 but did not provide further details.
