South Roxana man beat girlfriend, 1-year-old child and then fled, police say

A South Roxana man was charged Thursday with beating up his girlfriend and their 1-year-old child and fleeing from officers, police say.
According to a press release, Darryl Mason battered his girlfriend and their child Wednesday at Connor Place Apartment. Mason fled from the apartment in his car, abandoned the car at the intersection of Broadway and Route 111 and ran into the woods.
Police arriving on scene said the mother and child "showed signs of being battered."
After an extensive search of the woods, according to the release, Mason was seen running out of the Broadway Place Apartments.
A short pursuit ensued and Mason was eventually arrested.
In the press release, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said neighbors in the apartment complex told officers they heard the disturbance but "failed to notify law enforcement because they did not want to get involved."
"This resulted in a mother and her child allegedly being hurt and could of ended a lot worse," Coles said in the release. "If you hear someone in trouble and feel you do not want to get involved, you can still dial 911 and tell the dispatcher you wish to remain anonymous. If people could understand the seriousness of domestic violence, I would hope more would choose to intervene."
Coles also added an average of 20 people per minute are abused by their partner in the U.S. and "if a gun is involved in a domestic situation the risk of a homicide is increased by 500 percent."
The South Roxana Police Department, Wood River Police Department, Roxana Police Department, and Hartford Police Department assisted in Mason's arrest.
Mason was being held at the Madison County jail until review by the Madison County States Attorney’s Office. Mason was charged with the crimes of aggravated and domestic battery with a bail set at $40,000, according to the release.
Comments