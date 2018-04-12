Man was beaten at gunpoint before he was shot and killed near Glen Carbon, police say

A fatal shooting in a "quiet, residential" area near Glen Carbon may have started off as an argument at a known drug house in St. Louis, according to police.
The body of 45-year-old Tyrone Grady was found near Chaparral Lane near Glen Carbon on Feb. 11. The St. Louis man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a later autopsy found he had been shot five times.
A little less than a week later, brothers Ralph Evans, 29, and Julius Evans, 31, and 47-year-old Dana Stone, all from St. Louis, were charged with Grady's death. Each was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Prior to Grady's death, witness statements placed him and the Evans brothers at an abandoned house in St. Louis where drug users often frequented, according to a search warrant affidavit. Grady allegedly came to the house with a woman and got involved in an argument with two men, "tentatively" identified by a witness as the Evans brothers.
Witnesses said the brothers were repeatedly beating Grady for "a matter of hours" in the kitchen as he sat in a rolling chair with a gun pointed at his head, according to the affidavit. They blamed Grady for at least one of the two overdose deaths that had happened at the house in February, witnesses told police.
Ralph Evans told police that his brother, Stone and Grady drove to Illinois in Stone's car, according to the affidavit. Stone stopped the car, and Julius Evans and Grady got out. Ralph Evans told police his brother shot Grady multiple times, then got back in the car, leaving Grady outside.
The three men then drove back to St. Louis, stopping at a gas station in Caseyville on the way, according to the affidavit.
Police initially didn't know what had drawn the St. Louis men to what Major Jeff Connor of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department called a "quiet residential area."
At a press conference to talk about the charges, Madison County Sheriff Tom Lakins said crime coming to the county from St. Louis was a growing problem.
Comments