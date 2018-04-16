Monroe County authorities ask public to help identify suspect wearing 'unusual' shirt

Monroe County Sheriff's Department asked for the public’s help on Sunday in identifying a man they say stole money from a business in January.
Police wrote in a Facebook post that the burglary happened in the southern part of Monroe County, but did not name the business.
"Look at the suspect's t-shirt. It is from Mancuso Crossroads Harley Davidson in Houston, Texas, which should make it unusual in this area," authorities wrote in the Facebook page.
Officials attached a picture of "the same or very similar" shirt from the Mancuso Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the man or crime is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 618-939-6464.
