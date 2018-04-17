Belleville man accused of slamming pregnant girl into locker at Cahokia High School

A Belleville man slammed a pregnant girl into a locker at Cahokia High School and choked her, according to charges filed Monday.
Lamarcus D. Gilbert, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery.
Charges allege that Gilbert pushed the girl, who is pregnant, against school lockers while grabbing her neck area, then tried to choke her with his hand on April 13 at the high school. Gilbert is a family or household member of the girl, according to the charges.
Gilbert remained in the St. Clair County Jail Tuesday evening on $35,000 bail.
