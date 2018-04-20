Residents' calls help stop car burglaries in Fairview Heights, police say

Residents’ calls to police stopped a string of car burglaries Thursday night, according to police.
At about 9:24 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in to the Fairview Heights Police Department reporting a man breaking into cars along Kassing Drive.
Police investigated with the assistance of Caseyville Police and a Belleville police dog unit, setting up a perimeter and tracking with the police dog. The suspect ran from police through a wooded area, according to a statement by Fairview Heights Police, but was later apprehended walking on a nearby roadway.
The man suffered an injury in the wooded area and was treated at a local hospital, police said. The name of the suspect was not released by police, but he was described as a 30-year-old Collinsville man.
“The apprehension of this individual was the direct result of the residents in the impacted neighborhood being observant, involved, and helping officers on scene,” the statement read. “The men and women of the department thank each of those involved who aided in this investigation.”
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office will decide what charges are filed, police said.
