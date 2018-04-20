Homeless Cahokia man charged with sexual assault of teen with disability

A Cahokia man faces eight felony charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a teenager who has a disability.
Shiloh Police were alerted on April 10 that a 17-year-old boy who has a disability had been sexually assaulted by a family acquaintance who was caring for him. Charges were filed after evidence was examined by the Illinois State Police crime lab, according to a statement from Shiloh Police.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed an eight-count warrant for Breon Dillard, 23, considered homeless from Cahokia. All eight counts are aggravated sexual assault, a Class X felony.
Dillard was in custody Friday at the St. Clair County Jail with bail set at $500,000.
