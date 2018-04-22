Illinois man sought in Waffle House shooting that killed four

Officials searched for an Illinois man in connection with a deadly Waffle House shooting in Tennessee that killed four people Sunday.
According to ABC Chicago, authorities say Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, near Peoria opened fire about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a Waffle House outside of Nashville while wearing only a green jacket.
Four people were shot to death and two more were in critical condition on Sunday afternoon, according to AP reports. The gunman fled the scene naked, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department's Twitter.
Police credited a 29-year-old male patron inside the restaurant with saving lives when he grabbed the rifle from the suspect and tossed it over a counter, NBS reported.
Authorities were searching for Reinking because the pickup truck that the gunman used to drive to the restaurant was registered to Reinking, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said via its Twitter account.
According to CNN, the gunman arrived at the restaurant, sat in the parking lot for four minutes and fatally shot two people outside the Waffle House with an "assault-type rifle". The gunman then went inside and continued firing.
