Second man charged in armed robbery of 86-year-old Belleville man

A second man was charged Saturday with multiple robberies in St. Clair County, including that of an 86-year-old Belleville man.
Stephane T. Vance, 20, of East St. Louis, was charged in connection with multiple robberies in the area that occurred in January, according to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
Vance was identified as the second person involved in the armed robbery of a man in his garage on Gerold Lane in Belleville. He was also charged with robbing a woman on the MetroLink three days before the Belleville robbery.
On March 29, Preston Young, 23, was also charged in the two robberies, as well as a third in Washington Park that did not involve Vance, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
In the Belleville robbery, the victim told deputies he had pulled his vehicle into his garage on Gerold Lane off Foley Drive when two men approached him at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
One of the men pointed a handgun at the victim while the other forced him onto the garage floor and demanded his money, according to police.
Police say they identified Vance as the second man in the robberies and then discovered Vance was already being held at the St. Clair County Jail on an unrelated probation warrant.
Vance was charged with home invasion and robbery. His bail was set at $500,000 by Judge John O’Gara and he remained in the County jail as of Sunday afternoon.
Comments