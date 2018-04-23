The car was stolen about 11:35 a.m. on Sunday in Mascoutah, police say.
Mascoutah car stolen outside gas station after owner leaves car running, goes inside

By Kaley Johnson

April 23, 2018 08:00 AM

A man's car was stolen outside a gas station in Mascoutah on Sunday when he left the car running and went inside, police say.

The man went inside the Casey's General Store about 11:35 a.m., leaving his car running in the parking lot of 705 North Jefferson Street.

A person then got into the car and drove away after being confronted by the car's owner, according to Mascoutah Police.

The car, a black 2006 Nissan Altima with Illinois plates P82 6886, was last seen southbound on Illinois 4.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 45 to 55 years old, with shoulder length hair and wearing a blue hat, police said.

