Madison County man charged with 17 counts of child sex assault, sharing child porn

A former Cottage Hills man already serving time in prison for sexually assaulting a child was charged Thursday with 17 additional counts of child sex abuse.
Travis Varble, 41, is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old over the course of a year in 2013, according to charging documents filed in Madison County. The new charges concern the same 8-year-old he was convicted of sexually assaulting.
Prosecutors received new information about the alleged sexual assault after federal authorities contacted them with information on a video depicting Varble performing sexual acts on the girl, said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons. The new charges were able to be filed because they were for sexual acts for which Varble had not yet been charged.
Federal charges also have been filed against Varble. In late March, he was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography. Charges allege Varble coerced the girl to engage in sexual conduct so he could record it.
All 17 of his new charges in Madison County are predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13. If he is convicted on all counts, he would face a mandatory minimum of 102 years in prison, serving 85 percent of the sentence, Gibbons said.
Varble was sentenced to 17 years in prison in April 2017 for aggravated criminal sex abuse and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13. He is currently in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Illinois River Correctional Center.
