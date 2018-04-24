Suspects place skimmer on Collinsville ATM, police say

Two juveniles are the center of an investigation after police discovered a skimmer on a Collinsville bank's ATM on Saturday morning.

Collinsville Police said after the skimmer was discovered at the Collinsville Scott Credit Union, video surveillance showed the suspects and the vehicle they were in. Later, the vehicle was stopped and the two were taken into custody.

Police said one of the suspects lied about their identity at first. Both are juveniles and have been released pending formal charges.

Authorities advised anyone who used the ATM at the Collinsville Scott Credit Union should check their accounts for fraud, as the device is designed to collect information from a debit card when it is swiped. That data can then be used to hack bank accounts.

Collinsville Police became aware of a skimmer attached to the ATM at the Scott Credit Union at 1100 Beltline Road on Saturday morning after the device came loose while a customer was using it.

Another device was found in a nearby municipality after the Scott Credit Union skimmer was discovered, according to Collinsville Police, but details were not immediately available. Anyone who used the Scott Credit Union ATM on Beltline Road between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. should check their accounts, police said. The device was only attached to the ATM for about an hour before it became detached, according to police.

Customers whose information may have been compromised should have been notified by the bank, according to police. Anyone who discovers fraudulent activity on their bank accounts is encouraged to contact their financial institution and local police.