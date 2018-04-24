Handcuffed suspect escapes after police find teens with pot, stolen gun in Belleville

A teenager is on the loose after escaping police while handcuffed Monday in Belleville.
Belleville Police posted a statement that said complaints were called in about “suspicious subjects in the area." Officers responded and found two 14-year-old boys and three 15-year-old boys in an alleyway in the 1200 block of North Church.
The teens had a stolen gun and marijuana, the police statement said.
Officers said three of the boys provided fake names and another was found to be a runaway. The boys were handcuffed and searched, during which one ran away while still handcuffed.
He was not apprehended, though police said they are aware of his identity.
The others were taken into custody. Police said they found them in possession of cannabis and one firearm, which had been reported stolen.
The boys’ names were not released due to their age.
If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212.
Comments