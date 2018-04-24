Man acquitted of murder in 2015 beat woman, shot at her as she drove away, police say

An East St. Louis man beat a woman and then shot at her vehicle multiple times as she tried to drive away, according to police.
Police were called to the 3200 block of North Park Drive in East St. Louis on April 1, where a woman told them that Torcus Boone, 46, had beaten her, then shot at her, according to a news release.
Boone was charged Monday with aggravated discharge of a firearm and domestic battery. His bail was set at $75,000, but he had not yet been taken into custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
A jury found Boone not guilty of first-degree murder in 2015. He was accused of killing 20-year-old Kenneth Richards.
Boone was also charged in 2010 with two counts of domestic battery, but both were dismissed on a state motion before a verdict was returned.
