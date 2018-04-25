Centreville man charged with sexual abuse of sleeping woman

A Centreville man was charged with sexual abuse Wednesday for allegedly putting semen on a woman's leg in September.
According to Sgt. Demarius Thomas, a woman told police she woke up and saw 43-year-old Charles Billups, who lived in the same house as her, standing over her naked.
She confronted Billups and they "got into a tussle," Thomas said. Another woman came into the room and saw them fighting and the two women ran out of the house and called police.
Police arrived on Old Missouri Avenue in Centreville and took Billups into custody. While talking to police, the woman was asked what the white substance on her leg was.
She said she did not know, Thomas said.
A sample of the substance was taken to be tested. When the substance came back positive for Billup's DNA, sexual abuse charges were issued against him, Thomas said.
A warrant for Billup's arrest was issued Wednesday and he was still not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, Thoams said. His bail was set at $30,000, according to charging documents.
