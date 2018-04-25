Group stole new truck from Madison racetrack after getting 3 others stuck in 'swamp'

Four people tried to steal four brand new trucks from Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison on Tuesday, successfully making off with one of the vehicles but losing the other three in a muddy "swamp."
The trucks belong to the General Motors plant in Wentzville and were being stored near the racetrack, Director of Public Relations John Bisci said.
At about 3 p.m., four people got out of a vehicle, broke into the park and each got inside a truck, Bisci said. The OnStar security system in the trucks set off an alarm and a security officer started to close a nearby gate to prevent the trucks from leaving.
The trucks blew through the gate, almost hitting the security guard as they set off through a grassy area of the property, General Manager Chris Blair said.
Bisci said they call the area "the swamp" because it is often filled with water and mud.
"They wound up trying to get off our property and hit a dead end in the swamp," Bisci said.
Three of the suspects got stuck in the mud and had to abandon the trucks, instead taking off on foot. Police arriving on scene tried to catch the group but they all got away, Bisci said.
The suspects jumped back in the vehicle that was waiting for them near Interstate 55/70, KSDK reported. From there, they headed toward North St. Louis City.
"It was pretty well scripted," Blair said.
Blair said police found the stolen truck and the getaway vehicle on Tuesday night, but no one had been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.
Tow trucks pulled the new trucks from the mud and while they will have to be washed, they had no major damage, Bisci said.
Madison Police did not immediately return a call for comment.
Comments