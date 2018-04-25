Man charged in Bond County woman's fentanyl overdose death

A Bond County man is facing felony charges in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 25-year-old Greenville woman.

Jesse Woolford, 28, of Greenville, is charged with drug-induced homicide, a class X felony, in the death of Tishelle Riggins.

Riggins died of a fentanyl overdose Saturday, the Bond County state's attorney said.

The charges allege that Woolford "knowingly delivered fentanyl to Tishelle Riggins, who died as a result of the inhalation of a portion of that fentanyl into her body."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SSUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tishelle Riggins Provided

Fentanyl is an opioid that can be injected, snorted, smoked, taken in pill form or used as a patch, the DEA says. It induces euphoria and respiratory depression, among other effects, and overdose may lead to coma and respiratory failure leading to death.

Woolford was being held Wednesday at the Bond County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Funeral arrangements for Riggins were pending with Donnell-Wiegant Funeral Home in Greenville on Wednesday.