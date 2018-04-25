Pair charged with robbing Sonic restaurant in O'Fallon

Two people have been charged with robbing the Sonic restaurant in O'Fallon on April 17.
The manager of the Sonic, located at 745 W. Highway 50, reported to police shortly before midnight April 17 that she had just been robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.
No weapon was used, and no one was hurt in the robbery, according to a statement released by O’Fallon Police.
O’Fallon Police announced that two people had been arrested, and both were charged with one count of robbery, a class 2 felony.
Lawrence Guyton, 18, of East St. Louis, was held in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A juvenile was also charged and was being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center. Police didn’t release the name due to juvenile's age.
