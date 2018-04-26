3 women charged with mob action after grocery store fight

Three women have been charged with attacking a woman who was putting groceries into her vehicle Sunday in East St. Louis.
Police say Diana Dean, Dairesha Rickman and Ashley Rickman struck the woman on the head and body in the parking lot of Save-A-Lot on State Street in East St. Louis.
Each is now charged with aggravated battery and mob action.
East St. Louis Police were not immediately available to comment on whether the victim knew her attackers or the victim's condition.
Dairesha Rickman, of St. Louis, has a warrant for her arrest. Diana Dean and Ashley Rickman were taken into custody and both paid $1,500 for bond and were released Wednesday.
Ashley Rickman had been arrested and charged April 2 with criminal damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident in East St. Louis. In a motion to reduce bond, Ashley Rickman's attorney said it was a matter of self-defense in that the complainant had pepper spray and was verbally threatening Ashley Rickman.
Her $40,000 bail was not reduced; she bonded out April 6 by paying $4,000.
