Edwardsville man pleads guilty to armed bank robbery while on parole for bank robbery

An Edwardsville man has pleaded guilty to using a gun during a bank robbery, while on parole from another bank robbery.
Marcus Thornton, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He had already pleaded guilty in March to two bank robberies, but this plea was specifically on the charge of using a gun in the robbery.
Thornton robbed Regions Bank in Lebanon on Oct. 13, 2016, and escaped with $13,710. Then on Feb. 9, 2017, he robbed a U.S. Bank in O’Fallon and escaped with $10,720. At that robbery, he used a silver and black semi-automatic handgun, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Thornton had previously been convicted of bank robbery in 2009 in Mississippi, and was on supervised release at the time of both robberies.
Thornton faces from seven years to life in prison, as well as a fine of up to $750,000 and five more years on parole. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27.
