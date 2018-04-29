2 bystanders shot at Ballpark Village during argument

Two bystanders were shot in downtown St. Louis at Ballpark Village Sunday night after an argument broke out, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
One victim was shot in the head and was unresponsive, police told the Post-Dispatch. The other was hit in the thigh, and both were taken to the hospital. Police said the shooter was not in custody as of 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
St. Louis Police Maj. Mary Warnecke told the Post-Dispatch that several hundred people were on the rooftop level of the Budweiser Brew House when the argument broke out, and someone pulled a gun out. Both victims were men in their 30s.
They were shot near the 600 block of Clark Avenue, between Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village, the Post-Dispatch reported. Homicide detectives were on scene just north of the stadium on Clark.
The Cardinals did not play at Busch Stadium on Sunday. They played at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
