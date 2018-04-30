Man dies after fatal Ballpark Village shooting; Cardinals issue response

One person died after being shot in downtown St. Louis at Ballpark Village Sunday night after an argument broke out.
Two men, both in their 30s, were shot about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. One was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where he died Monday morning, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The other man was hit in the thigh.
Several hundred people were at a ticketed event on the rooftop of the Budweiser Brew House when an argument broke out, St. Louis police Maj. Mary Warnecke told the Post-Dispatch. During the argument, someone pulled out a gun and fired.
Warnecke told the Post-Dispatch it’s believed the people struck were innocent bystanders.
As of Monday morning, the shooter had still not been caught, the Post-Dispatch reported.
The Cardinals issued the following statement just after midnight:
"We are shocked and saddened by the senseless shooting at a private event at Ballpark Village Sunday night. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our guests. We are praying for the victims and their families and we are working in every way possible to help the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with their investigation, including their effort to apprehend the individual responsible. We are grateful that our security staff and the St. Louis Police Officers on site were able to respond quickly to help care for the victims. We are urging anyone with information about what took place to contact the St. Louis Police Department or Crime Stoppers."
The St. Louis Police Department number is 314-231-1212 and Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-866-371-8477.
The Cardinals were playing at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
