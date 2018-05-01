Five men found guilty of stealing more than 60 guns from Missouri pawn shop

Five men have been found guilty of stealing firearms from a Missouri gun dealer last year.
Demarlon Richardson, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Germonde Brunner, Arlandus Howard, Norlando Jackson and Antywan Seawood, all of East St. Louis, were all charged with burglarizing the Instapawn in Poplar Bluff on Feb. 28, 2017.
The five men stole more than 60 firearms, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Howard was found guilty by a jury, and the other four pleaded guilty. They face up to 10 years in prison.
Brunner, Howard, Jackson and Seawood were also found guilty of carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence for a carjacking the day before the gun burglary. The stolen car was used during the burglary, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the men each face up to 15 years for carjacking and seven years to life for possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
The men will be sentenced at a later date.
